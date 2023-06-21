Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 28,051 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,051 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.66. 384,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,462. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

