Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 37,207 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,207 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in General Electric by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.24. 1,102,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51. The company has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

