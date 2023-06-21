Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,032 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.55. The stock had a trading volume of 201,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $183.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

