Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 39,660 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000. Valero Energy makes up about 4.1% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

