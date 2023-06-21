Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,653 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. Lam Research accounts for 2.6% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $614.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $644.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $562.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

