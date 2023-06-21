GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $21.09 million and approximately $469.31 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002095 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002456 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

