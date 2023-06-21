Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Up 4.7%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.19. Approximately 765,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,415,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HALO. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.