Head to Head Analysis: Alpine 4 (ALPP) and Its Peers

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alpine 4 to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Alpine 4 has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine 4’s peers have a beta of -7.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 880% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -12.02% -18.47% -9.43% Alpine 4 Competitors -89.81% -45.93% -18.61%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $104.56 million -$12.88 million -4.73 Alpine 4 Competitors $388.68 million -$11.07 million 26.44

This table compares Alpine 4 and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alpine 4’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alpine 4. Alpine 4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alpine 4 and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpine 4 Competitors 92 370 721 33 2.57

Alpine 4 presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 877.78%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.57%. Given Alpine 4’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpine 4 beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

