Head-To-Head Analysis: UTG (UTGN) versus Its Peers

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare UTG to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UTG and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 296 1881 1830 69 2.41

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 253.51%. Given UTG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

UTG has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UTG and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 5.14 UTG Competitors $21.94 billion $1.44 billion 63.04

UTG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 9.08% 7.68% 0.93%

Summary

UTG rivals beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

