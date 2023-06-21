Head to Head Comparison: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) versus SOS (NYSE:SOS)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and SOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 5.03 -$5.98 million N/A N/A SOS $260.03 million 0.16 -$229.45 million N/A N/A

Profitability

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOS.

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -1,249.32% N/A -449.78% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MGT Capital Investments and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.7% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MGT Capital Investments beats SOS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

