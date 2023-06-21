Head to Head Survey: Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigilon Therapeutics and Capricor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigilon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sigilon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,566.67%. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 240.21%. Given Sigilon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sigilon Therapeutics is more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigilon Therapeutics -253.33% -87.94% -40.53% Capricor Therapeutics N/A -222.20% -53.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigilon Therapeutics and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sigilon Therapeutics and Capricor Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigilon Therapeutics $14.64 million 0.80 -$43.56 million ($14.95) -0.31 Capricor Therapeutics $2.55 million 48.06 -$29.02 million ($1.17) -4.15

Capricor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigilon Therapeutics. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigilon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sigilon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 4, suggesting that its share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats Sigilon Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with acute and chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-205, SIG-218, SIG-220, and SIG-005, which are to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-207 is to treat of Fabry disease. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the development and commercialization of SLTx product candidates for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. The company was formerly known as Sigilon, Inc. and changed its name to Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.