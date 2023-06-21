HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto Sells 8,137 Shares

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 8,137 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $12,042.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,719,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,442.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sumitaka Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 10,461 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $15,691.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 13,545 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $20,182.05.

On Monday, June 12th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 75,000 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 74,826 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $102,511.62.

On Monday, June 5th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,006.88.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HTCR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. 113,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.63. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Institutional Trading of HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

