Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Announces $0.76 Dividend

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

