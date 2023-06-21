HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Critical Contrast

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HelloFresh and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HelloFresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group $505.86 million 1.36 $38.62 million $1.20 17.91

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than HelloFresh.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

87.3% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HelloFresh and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HelloFresh N/A N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.66% 32.00% 8.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HelloFresh and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HelloFresh 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

HelloFresh currently has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 115.11%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.70%. Given HelloFresh’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HelloFresh is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats HelloFresh on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W. Griesel, and Dominik S. Richter in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients. The company was formerly known as Ruth's Chris Steak House, Inc. and changed its name to Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. in May 2008. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

