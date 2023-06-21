Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,250 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.