HI (HI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $141,736.82

HI (HI) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and $141,736.82 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,692.58 or 1.00000519 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00390952 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $225,232.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.