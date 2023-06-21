Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

HFRO stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the second quarter worth $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter worth $496,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the third quarter worth $367,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

