Humanscape (HUM) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $2.74 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

