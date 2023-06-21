Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,694,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 10,131,504 shares.The stock last traded at $2.83 and had previously closed at $2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

