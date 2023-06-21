Hxro Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,164.48 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $35.31 million and $77,164.48 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can currently be bought for $0.0824 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars.

