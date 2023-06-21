Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,100 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Iberdrola Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBDSF opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.