Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after acquiring an additional 215,823 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after acquiring an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,917,000 after acquiring an additional 85,640 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $244.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.