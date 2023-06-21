Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.58

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 92756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Impala Platinum Trading Down 4.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.
