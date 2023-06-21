Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have commented on IRT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of IRT opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 243.49%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

