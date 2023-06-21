Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Infosys by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Infosys by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. 6,178,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,771,102. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

