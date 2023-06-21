Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP) is Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,264 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September comprises approximately 7.7% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 16.04% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $17,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USEP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. 4,205 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.