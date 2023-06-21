Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,662,140.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $101,312.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of APLS traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $87.44. The stock had a trading volume of 782,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,247. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.