Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASANGet Rating) Director Justin Rosenstein sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,336,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,246,373.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. 2,654,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASANGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 170.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Asana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

