Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) Director Justin Rosenstein sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,336,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,246,373.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. 2,654,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 170.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Asana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.