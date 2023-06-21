Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 34,156 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,037,938,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95.

On Friday, May 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48.

On Friday, May 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80.

On Friday, April 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11.

On Monday, April 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $453.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,345,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,136. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $456.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

