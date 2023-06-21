Insider Selling: Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,148.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JXN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. 1,381,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,938. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.