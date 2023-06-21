Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) CEO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hassane El-Khoury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00.
  • On Monday, April 17th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.12.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.