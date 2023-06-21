Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) CEO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hassane El-Khoury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.12.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

