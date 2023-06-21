Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells 7,003 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Graves sold 7,003 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $64,777.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,276 shares in the company, valued at $187,553. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

SKYT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 220,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,675. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.38% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 1,604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 99,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 7,020.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 46,407 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 106,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

