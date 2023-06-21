Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $835,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,209,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,013,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sovos Brands Trading Down 0.3 %
SOVO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 292,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.12.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.71 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SOVO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
