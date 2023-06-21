Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $835,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,209,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,013,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

SOVO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 292,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.12.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.71 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after buying an additional 1,374,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,812 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Sovos Brands by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,011,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,765 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after purchasing an additional 594,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOVO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

