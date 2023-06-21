Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Sells $57,967.35 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 55,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $57,967.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,995,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,495,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 4,179 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $4,387.95.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 5,808 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $6,098.40.

On Monday, June 12th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 9,822 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $10,313.10.

On Friday, June 9th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 63,948 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $67,145.40.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 53,978 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $56,676.90.

On Monday, June 5th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 112,248 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $110,003.04.

On Thursday, June 1st, Institutional Venture Partners sold 232 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $220.40.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 721 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $684.95.

On Friday, May 26th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 224 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $212.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,442 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $11,819.90.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Inspirato stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 122,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,125. Inspirato Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.08 million. Analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspirato during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inspirato during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Inspirato by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Inspirato by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Stories

