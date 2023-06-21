Internet Computer Price Hits $4.22 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $20.86 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00013990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00043047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,859,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,389,342 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

