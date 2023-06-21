Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.05

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.05 and last traded at $66.62, with a volume of 528773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $847,453.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,361.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,654 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

