Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Down 0.6%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 577,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 400,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Oil Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 81.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.