Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.0% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $366.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.51. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

