Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,084,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 386,241 shares.The stock last traded at $26.49 and had previously closed at $26.54.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,100,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

