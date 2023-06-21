iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5,286.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,693 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

