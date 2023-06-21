iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,644,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,507,793. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $115.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.19.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

