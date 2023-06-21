iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.38

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 75960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,009,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

