iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Raised by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.46. 2,834,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,664,311. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.