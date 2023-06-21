iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 263,034 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.