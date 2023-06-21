iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2,157.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $132.91. 1,248,740 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

