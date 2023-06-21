iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $27,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,059,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWN stock opened at $139.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

