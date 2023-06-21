iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 4.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.38. 29,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $254.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.16.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

