ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives $210.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITMPF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ITM Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.69) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

ITM Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

