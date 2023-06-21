Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stake Lowered by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,270,000 after buying an additional 101,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,379,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after buying an additional 261,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after buying an additional 499,625 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 305.1% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 98,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 74,392 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

