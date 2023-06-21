JasmyCoin Trading Up 19.7% This Week (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $203.02 million and approximately $44.00 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JasmyCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,649,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.